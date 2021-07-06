First Alert: Dodging more daily downpours this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen scattered, heavy thunderstorms dump some beneficial rainfall for many lawns and gardens, while at the same time, provide a nice cool down from the July heat and humidity. Not everyone was able to get underneath these heavy downpours, but those that did received torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Most of this activity will fizzle and wane as we hit sunset around 8:30 p.m. this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions overnight.

A weak area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will keep decent rain chances over the next few days, leading to a 60% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours on both Wednesday and Thursday. This weakness in the atmosphere will lead to an unstable atmosphere each afternoon, which will be our best time frame to see some rain each day this week.

The passing downpours will keep our daytime highs down to right around the 90-degree mark each day.

Our odds for daily downpours will go down to 30% by Friday and continue through the weekend as coverage becomes more isolated in nature. However, with enough moisture in place, the sea breeze front will still be enough to provide a few East Texans with a few, passing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, very typical for this time of year.

Therefore, you may want to throw that umbrella in your back seat and keep it close by this week, just in case you find yourself underneath a heavy downpour or two throughout the week.

