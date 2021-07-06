Minnesota Lynx sign Natasha Mack

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Minnesota Lynx have given Lufkin native Natasha Mack her next chance in the WNBA.

The franchise announced on Tuesday they were singing the rookie to their roster. Mack was drafted in the 2021 WNBA Draft 16th by the Chicago Sky. She was cut at the end of training camp but then brought back for a short stent. Mack made her WNBA debut on May 19 when she played 10 minutes, scoring 2 points and pulling in four rebounds in the 85-77 Chicago victory.

Mack will now join the Lynx who are currently 4th in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.