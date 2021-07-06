East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Minnesota Lynx sign Natasha Mack

Natasha Mack and her family watch a screen with her draft interview on ESPN (KTRE Sports)
Natasha Mack and her family watch a screen with her draft interview on ESPN (KTRE Sports)(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Minnesota Lynx have given Lufkin native Natasha Mack her next chance in the WNBA.

The franchise announced on Tuesday they were singing the rookie to their roster. Mack was drafted in the 2021 WNBA Draft 16th by the Chicago Sky. She was cut at the end of training camp but then brought back for a short stent. Mack made her WNBA debut on May 19 when she played 10 minutes, scoring 2 points and pulling in four rebounds in the 85-77 Chicago victory.

Mack will now join the Lynx who are currently 4th in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep
Baseball glove business
Former Central baseball player helps sons create baseball glove business
Chris McCroskey, Connor McCroskey and Archer McCroskey.
Former Central baseball player helps sons create baseball glove business
Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
Lufkin 12U All-Stars shut out Bastrop to open sectional tournament