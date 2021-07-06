Nacogdoches ISD names new principal for Emeline Carpenter Elementary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD said Lynsey McAninch has been named principal at Emeline Carpenter Elementary School.

McAninch has been serving as assistant principal since 2018 at Fredonia Elementary. She took over at Carpenter on July 1.

“Ms. McAninch has provided crucial leadership at Fredonia the past few years and has an extensive background in education,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “Her wide-ranging skills and abilities will play a vital role during a year of transition for Carpenter students and families.

Emeline Carpenter will begin the new school year in August at its existing facility on Leroy Street but will move into a new building later on during the academic year. The new Carpenter campus is the linchpin project of a $77.9 million bond package approved by voters in 2018.

“What a year it’s going to be for Emeline Carpenter, and I’m extremely excited to be a part of this,” said McAninch. “We’re looking forward to our new building, to be sure, but we’re also anticipating the start of school and all the great promise that time of year holds.”

McAninch replaced Lola Moore, who retired this summer after a career in public education that spanned nearly 45 years.

McAninch began her career in education in 2008 at the Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School. She moved to NISD in 2014 as a fifth-grade English teacher at Raguet Elementary, where she also served as an intervention teacher and the Gifted and Talented coordinator at the campus.

