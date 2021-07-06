East Texas Now Business Break
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck in neck in Texas

(Sources: NOFS, gov.texas.gov)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A survey of Texas voters taken by the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott was chosen over actor Matthew McConaughey in a one percent lead.

The survey found 48% of voters found McConaughey’s honesty as the most important quality whereas Gov. Abbott’s honesty rated 32% as the quality attracting support.

The most important quality attracting voters to Gov. Abbott was that he shared the values of 32% of those surveyed where McConaughey’s values resonated with voters at 28%.

The same percentage of voters, 28%, found Abbott’s experience an important quality.

The survey was a random sample of 1,090 registered voters taken during the eight days between June 22 and June 29.

