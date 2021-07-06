TCEQ gives statement on City of Laredo water distribution system

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality say they are continuing to work closely with Laredo city officials to raise disinfectant levels and ensure drinking water is safe to consume for residents.

As of this morning, the entire city remains under a Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure in the event harmful bacteria has formed in the city’s distribution system.

TCEQ’s statement is as follows:

In consultation with TCEQ, local officials have decided to conduct a system-wide chlorine conversion, which will begin today.

Throughout the conversion process, the city and TCEQ will monitor disinfectant levels at representative areas to verify they are sustained at appropriate levels. The city must demonstrate adequate water pressure is being maintained throughout the system.

During this time, TCEQ and the city will continue to collect water samples, which must be negative for coliform bacteria prior to lifting the Boil Water Notice.

TCEQ personnel, including Texas Optimization Program staff, have been deployed to assist the city with additional technical expertise on water treatment. In addition, regional staff will continue to conduct verification sampling

In addition, TCEQ has arranged to have bottled water delivered to Laredo residents while the Boil Water Notice is in effect. By this afternoon, a total of 153,216 bottles will have been delivered. Check the city’s Facebook page and Twitter feed for a list of pick up locations.

While the notice is effect, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc., should be boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to use.

While all residents within the boil water notice should follow these instructions, children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, which could result from low disinfectant levels.

Go here for more about Boil Water Notices and necessary precautions.

On July 2, 2021, TCEQ received a citizen complaint about drinking water in a neighborhood of Laredo. TCEQ regional staff immediately responded and verified low chlorine residuals. Since that time, agency officials have worked closely with city staff to provide technical assistance and guidance.

On Sunday, July 4, city officials extended the notice city-wide as a precautionary measure following results from TCEQ’s verification samples that showed low disinfectant (Total Chlorine) levels in several locations throughout the city.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.