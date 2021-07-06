Texas officer wounded when man opens fire during parking lot dispute
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an officer has been wounded when a man opened fire after arguing with a woman over a parking spot.
Police Chief Troy Finner says the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Finner said the officers spoke to a woman who said a man at the complex had spit in her face during a dispute over a parking space.
Finner said that when officers went to the man’s apartment to get a statement from him, the man started firing at an officer at the door.
