East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WebXtra: Texas Dept. of Agriculture rep opines on beef, poultry, lumber commodities

Manuel Martinez, a field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture, shared his...
Manuel Martinez, a field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture, shared his thoughts on East Texas' agricultural commodities during a Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders call on Tuesday.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture shared his thoughts on the state of agricultural commodities in the East Texas region.

Manuel Martinez represents 20 counties throughout the East Texas region and he was a guest speaker at Tuesday’s Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Call.

Martinez said he doesn’t have a crystal ball as to when beef, poultry and lumber prices will go down, but he claimed to have a good idea of what will maintain the stability of those commodities.

Martinez spoke about the issue of supply, a well as the importance of marketing the region’s agriculture across the state, and even the world. He said he encourages businesses, manufacturing and organizations to support the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program which showcases products and businesses made in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE/KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

President Biden COVID-19 Update 07/06/2021
President Biden Tuesday COVID-19 Speech
President Biden COVID-19 Update 07/06/2021
Biden Covid-19 "We Can Do This" Update Speech 07/06/21
Manuel Martinez, a field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture, shared his...
WebXtra: Texas AG Rep
Natasha Mack and her family watch a screen with her draft interview on ESPN (KTRE Sports)
Minnesota Lynx sign Natasha Mack