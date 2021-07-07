1-vehicle wreck sends Nacogdoches teenager to hospital

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that a teenager was injured in. wreck on Highway 59 Tuesday evening.

DPS investigated a one-vehicle crash just south of Diboll. The preliminary crash investigation showed that at approximately 7:40 p.m., a 2005 Nissan passenger car was traveling north. The driver was reportedly traveling at an unsafe speed and slid off the roadway to the right where it overturned, DPS said.

The driver is identified as 17-year-old Brandon Hernandez-De La Torre from Nacogdoches. Hernandez-De La Torre was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.