East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned

By WFXT staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WFXT) - A frantic 911 call from a Massachusetts home captured the moments after a young child was found floating in the pool.

The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the line and his 11-year-old sister, their baby is still alive.

Ava Jones says her nearly 2-year-old brother got out of the house and fell into the water.

“I went to the side of the pool, and I pulled him out of the water,” she said. “And I wasn’t even checking if he was breathing yet, I just ran and screamed for my mom.”

Her uncle, Rob Hamilton, ran to get help.

“(Ava) was unbelievable,” he said. “She reached right over, picked him up with some super-strength or something and brought the baby down here where I was.”

The toddler was blue and not breathing, so his uncle gave him CPR with the help of the dispatcher on the phone. After a few minutes, the child started crying.

The sound of his cries can be heard on the 911 call recording.

The dispatcher, Rebecca Maccaro, said she was just doing her job.

“It’s not for being a hero or glory; it’s just because I know today this child is going to be OK,” Maccaro said. “That’s all it is, just helping people. It’s part of our job. That’s why we do it.”

Copyright 2021 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town
Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Chicago. Three officers were...
Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago
New model device to help a-fib patients introduced to two Deep East Texas hospitals
WebXtra: New model device to help AFib patients introduced to two Deep East Texas hospitals
Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults