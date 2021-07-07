Chlorine shortage hitting some East Texas stores

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you decided on getting a pool, you’re going to need to keep it clean with chlorine. But you’d better make sure you find a place where it’s kept in stock.

It happened: it’s hot, and the obvious way to cool down is a pool. In these days of second thoughts about travel the Swimming Pool Supercenter’s Donna Swanson says sales are up.

“A lot of people are staying home still and so they’d just rather have a pool than to go somewhere,” Swanson said.

And more pools mean more demand for chlorine.

“There is a shortage with the chlorine tabs and with dichlor shock,” Swanson said.

So customers aren’t allowed to buy large amounts right now.

“Everybody’s been really responsible about buying the chlorine, but yes we do have limits,” Swanson said.

She says another factor for the shortage was hurricane Laura damaging pool chemical manufacturer BioLab last year in Lake Charles.

“Which burned it to the ground. And they provided forty percent of the United States’ tabs and shock,” Swanson said.

Customer Judy Greer has had a pool for decades and says she has always purchased chlorine before the summer.

“I came in early, first of the season and bought mine here. So I bought them really early,” Greer said. “I stocked up because I saw it on the news, so I bought it early,” Greer said.

Greer said she got it before a shortage hit. Although some stores have trouble keeping chlorine tabs in stock.

“We haven’t run out so far. We’ve been able to keep up. And people being responsible is really helping,” Swanson said.

So people who come in are able to get several weeks worth of chlorine to keep the pool clean, though not for the summer, but that’s may be enough to make some customers feel like a lucky duck.

Swanson says low production and high demand has driven the price of chlorine up, so if you’re planning on opening a pool, be prepared to pay more to keep in clean.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.