Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) -Dozens of adults and youths have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Texas church camp.

Three tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant. Dr. Philip Keiser, who’s Galveston County’s local health authority, says 57 adults and youths from the county tested positive, including six patients who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He said more than 90 others, including some from outside the county, self-reported positive test results.

More than 450 adults and grade-six-to-12 youths attended the camp organized near Giddings, Texas, by Clear Creek Community Church in League City, a Houston suburb.

