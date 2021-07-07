First Alert: More passing downpours likely for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Many areas got in on some passing rain showers this afternoon, which certainly helped curtail the summer heat, once again.

Most of the rain activity will fizzle and wane as we hit sunset around 8:30 p.m. this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions overnight with lows falling into the lower 70′s.

A weak area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will keep decent rain chances over the next few days, leading to a 60% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours on Thursday. This weakness in the atmosphere will lead to an unstable atmosphere each afternoon, which will be our best time frame to see some rain each day this week.

The passing downpours will keep our daytime highs down into the lower 90′s each day.

Our odds for daily downpours will go down to 40% by Friday and 30% by through this weekend as that upper-low loses its influence on our weather. However, with enough moisture in place, the sea breeze front will still be enough to provide a few East Texans with a few, passing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, which is very typical for this time of year.

A weak frontal boundary may drop in close enough by early next week to lead to a slight uptick in our rain chances. However, it does not look promising that this frontal boundary will make it this far south and push through the Piney Woods.

As we transition into the middle of next week, we will see rain odds drop to 20%, which means temperatures will be climbing that proverbial ladder, with daytime highs expected to top off in the middle 90′s under partly sunny skies.

