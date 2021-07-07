East Texas Now Business Break
First Texas Tech athlete releases own merchandise line

Behren Morton
Behren Morton(Behren Morton Twitter)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Behren Morton has released his own line of merchandise.

Behren Morton is a quarterback for Texas Tech, currently sitting third on the depth chart behind Tyler Shough and Henry Colombi.

Morton signed with Texas Tech back in December out of Eastland High School in Texas.

Tyler Shough and Kevin McCullar were the first Texas Tech athletes to make money on their images by joining the Cameo app to offer shout outs to fans for a fee.

Morton has taken a different approach and released his own merchandise line under the name Money Man.

