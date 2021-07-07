East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gift of Love: MJ hopes for family as vibrant as his dreams

“When I grow up I want to be a fashion designer.” said MJ.
MJ gives bright smile for forever family to see.
MJ gives bright smile for forever family to see.(Source: DFPS)
By Erika Holland
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Playtime with MJ means a lot of laughs and fun. Just like many of his fellow elementary school peers, MJ can tell you everything you need to make the perfect slime concoction.

“Glue, whatever color you want, and then add some crunchy stuff to it.”

Our specific slime was pink and glittery. It’s MJ’s favorite color combo. Just as bright as the slime in his hands, MJ’s dreams for the future are just as vivid.

“When I grow up I want to be a fashion designer,” said MJ.

He was quick to explain there are no limits to the fashion he hopes to create.

“Any kind! Jeans, dresses, any kind!” said MJ.

He tells us his inspiration comes from designers like Raven-Symone.

His vision for design is grand, but as a child hoping for a life outside of the foster care system, his vision for a family is simple.

When we asked MJ what kind of future parents he’d want. He responded with, “nice, kind, sweet, honest... and that would be it.”

Hang out with MJ for more than a couple of minutes and you’ll find yourself laughing and having fun.

He’s the kind of kid who’s so comfortable being himself, he allows others to feel at peace doing the same.

While our crew was packing up our equipment, MJ politely asked us, “can I say something at the end?”

“Whoever is watching... thank you for listening to my past, my life story. Thank you.”

For more information on how to adopt MJ or other East Texas children available for adoption, please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument

Latest News

A Lufkin group is continuing the "Cleaning Up My Hood 2021" movement. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Lufkin group continues ‘Cleaning Up My Hood 2021’ movement
Lufkin group
Lufkin group continues ‘Cleaning Up My Hood 2021’ movement
Nonprofit Organization hosts flag ceremony
Village Nac hosts summer fundraiser and flag ceremony
Ezekiel Airship
Mark In Texas History: Ezekiel Airship precedes Wright Bros.’ attempt at flight