East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute

Houston police
Houston police(Houston police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an officer has been wounded when a man opened fire after arguing with a woman over a parking spot.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Finner said the officers spoke to a woman who said a man at the complex had spit in her face during a dispute over a parking space.

Finner said that when officers went to the man’s apartment to get a statement from him, the man started firing at an officer at the door.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp
Houston police
Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation
Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google