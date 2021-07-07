East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

It’s World Chocolate Day!

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is World Chocolate Day, and according to a recent study called ChocoLogic by Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate most Americans are eating a piece of chocolate daily.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ChocoLogic study revealed an increase in chocolate consumption.

“52 percent of Americans find chocolate gets them through a tough day, with one in three shoppers reporting increasing their chocolate consumption during the pandemic,” according to Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate.

Mitch Siegert, owner of Truman Chocolates in Bryan, says people see chocolate as a comfort item and affordable luxury.

Happy World Chocolate Day! We are celebrating with Truman Chocolates!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

At Truman Chocolates, they’re personally seeing an increase in the consumption of chocolate.

“We started making coco bombs and we were so busy that we couldn’t keep up,” said Siegert. “We had the busiest November, December, January, February that we have ever had in 15 years.”

And a lot of work goes into creating the sweet treat.

“People take it for granted that chocolate always looks the way it’s supposed to look,” said Siegert.

“If it’s real chocolate and it’s got real cocoa butter, it has to be tempered and it has to have all the real crystals and the right structure. For it to come out shiny like we do, everything has to work together and you don’t know till the very end if it’s going to come out right.”

If you want to learn how to make chocolate, Truman Chocolates hosts classes and events for all ages, click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Teen Drivers
New technology helps reduce fatal wrecks for East Texas teens
Zia offers a big smile for the camera in front of a vibrant shrub of Tyler roses.
‘A serving heart’: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school
Clothing Purge
Clothing Purge
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday
Healthwise
West Nile Virus mosquitos identified in DFW metroplex