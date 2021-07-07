East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin All-Stars fall to Western Hills after slow start, weather delays

(WBTV Graphic)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin 12U All-Stars could not overcome a slow start and several weather delays in their Texas East Sectional game against Western Hills.

Lufkin lost 2-1. Western Hills jumped out early and the game was put in a weather delay in the third inning with Lufkin trailing by 2 runs. The game would be moved to another park due to the heavy rains but then the game was delayed again due to lightning in the area. The game finally restarted around 8:50.

Ceylan Williams hit a home run in the fourth inning to make the game 2-1. Williams would get on second base in the sixth with one out but Lufkin failed to bring him home to tie the game. The All-Stars will now play in an elimination game Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Nacogdoches 12U All-Stars
Natasha Mack and her family watch a screen with her draft interview on ESPN (KTRE Sports)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Baseball glove business
