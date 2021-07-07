East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation

Houston police
Houston police(Houston police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Houston police officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers responded to a disturbance call at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman had reported she had been assaulted by a man. When police tried to arrest the suspect, police allege he got into a struggle with one officer and tried to take his weapon. Finner says another officer feared for the safety of the officer struggling with the suspect and fired.

The unidentified man was shot and killed. Finner says the two officers involved in the confrontation were placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp
Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street