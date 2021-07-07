Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Houston police officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers responded to a disturbance call at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman had reported she had been assaulted by a man. When police tried to arrest the suspect, police allege he got into a struggle with one officer and tried to take his weapon. Finner says another officer feared for the safety of the officer struggling with the suspect and fired.

The unidentified man was shot and killed. Finner says the two officers involved in the confrontation were placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.