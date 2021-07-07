East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street

Nacogdoches police
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was killed after being struck by a car while he was walking on South Street early Wednesday.

Francisco Mendez, 58, died at the scene, located in the 800 block of South Street, at 3:14 a.m.

According to the police report, a 2020 Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the 800 block of South Street and had struck Mendez.

The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

