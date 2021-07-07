East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Reports: 3 officers shot and wounded outside Chicago police station

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station...
Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station Wednesday, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Media reports say three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city’s Far South Side.

Reports from the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times cited information from fire officials, and the injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release information about the shooting, but said a news conference was planned.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument

Latest News

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida major damage