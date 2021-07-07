East Texas Now Business Break
School districts working to catch up pre-K, kindergarten students following pandemic

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kindergarten enrollment is rebounding following the coronavirus pandemic. Many youngsters stayed home. Virtual learning was tried with that age group, but with not much success.

Now school districts are revising curriculums to catch students up. Also pre-k students are expected to need more socialization with their peers after spending a year home.

Donna McCollum talks with Dr. Evelyn Sauceda, with Nacogdoches ISD’s bilingual program about how instruction for the little ones will be adapted to their needs.

New model device to help a-fib patients introduced to two Deep East Texas hospitals
