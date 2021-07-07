“A serving heart”: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - She’s a young lady with many interests, but Zia is most often described as a caretaker to those around her.

“She just loves the simple life,” said Jennifer Wright, Zia’s caseworker.

Immediately upon meeting the 10th grader, she was open to telling us all the activities she loved to get into during the summer months.

“I like to go to water parks. I like to swim. I like to watch my favorite tv shows.”

One look at Zia and you’ll notice she has a passion for fashion. She showed up to our interview in her favorite accessories.

“It makes me feel beautiful,” said Zia. “I like skirts, I like dresses and pretty jumpers.”

But her interests don’t stop at the surface. This sophomore loves her time at school learning about art and science.

“Because I’m a good drawer and science because I get to do experiments,” said Zia.

She told us she hopes to be able to use that education to become a vet later in life. She sprinkled that fact into our conversation with a touch of humor.

“I had a pig named Kevin Bacon once,” Zia said with a chuckle from the room.

“A very caring and a serving heart,” added Wright. “She loves to make breakfast for her friends. She loves to do arts and crafts...and she’s adorable.”

Wright describes this young teen as someone who goes out of her way to make life fun, not only for herself but for those around her as well.

Wright explained she would be a true gift to any family of any size.

“If someone gives her a chance, they’re going to see that beautiful heart that she has... and it’s not going to matter how many children they do or don’t have,

they’re going to fall in love with her,” said Wright.

For more information on how to adopt Zia or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .

