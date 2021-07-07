SFA Athletics wants fans’ input on basketball court design

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin athletic department is asking for the input of their fans on a new basketball court design that will debut this winter when they start play in the Western Athletic Conference.

There are four different courts fans can vote on through Thursday.

To see the designs and vote, visit the SFA Athletics Twitter account: https://twitter.com/sfa_athletics/status/1412759243690762247?s=21

