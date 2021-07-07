East Texas Now Business Break
SFA Athletics wants fans’ input on basketball court design

(Stephen F. Austin University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin athletic department is asking for the input of their fans on a new basketball court design that will debut this winter when they start play in the Western Athletic Conference.

There are four different courts fans can vote on through Thursday.

To see the designs and vote, visit the SFA Athletics Twitter account: https://twitter.com/sfa_athletics/status/1412759243690762247?s=21

