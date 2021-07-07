East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Shooting at Texas Motel 6 leaves 2 injured

Police say 2 people were shot Tuesday evening at St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35...
Police say 2 people were shot Tuesday evening at St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 at the motel 6.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Austin Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a suspect after at least two people were shot at a Motel 6 in north Austin late Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at Motel 6 located off St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 around 11:17 p.m.

Officers located two victims who had been shot inside one of the rooms at the motel.

“The conditions vary from non-severe to life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Chad Honaker of the Austin Police Department.

“It is a very active investigation at this time,” said Honaker.

Austin Travis County-EMS say 3 people were treated with gunshot wounds, one had potentially life-threatening injuries, the other two had serious injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police say 2 people were shot Tuesday evening at St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35...
Police say 2 people were shot Tuesday evening at St. John’s Avenue and southbound Interstate 35 at the motel 6.(Justin Jackson)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

A CLEAR alert has been issued for Renee Rangel from San Antonio.
CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman
Teen Drivers
New technology helps reduce fatal wrecks for East Texas teens
Zia offers a big smile for the camera in front of a vibrant shrub of Tyler roses.
‘A serving heart’: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school
Clothing Purge
Clothing Purge
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday