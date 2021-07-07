East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the...
Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

Trump said he was serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The suits were filed in U.S. District Court for Florida’s southern district.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material that users post. The law, which provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies, also allows social media platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards, so long as they are acting in “good faith.”

But Trump and other politicians have long argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity — or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday.

Associated Press writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Election regulation, ‘critical race theory’ among Gov. Abbott’s priorities during special legislative session
Zia offers a big smile for the camera in front of a vibrant shrub of Tyler roses.
“A serving heart”: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: A fair mix of sun and clouds, plus scattered rain