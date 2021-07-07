VIDEO: East Texas lawmakers react to West challenging Gov. Abbott

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas lawmakers are reacting to Allen West’s announcement that he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary.

West made the announcement during an appearance at Sojourn Church in Carrollton on Sunday. His campaign launch comes about a month after he announced his resignation as state party chairman. His resignation is effective July 11, when the State Republican Executive Committee is set to to pick West’s successor as chair.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke with five East Texas lawmakers on Wednesday, and got their reaction to West’s announcement. Watch the video to hear their comments.

