WebXtra: New model device to help AFib patients introduced to two Deep East Texas hospitals

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A technology found at hospitals more than an hours drive away is now at Lufkin’s CHI-St. Luke’s Health Memorial and Woodland Heights Medical center.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with cardiologists at CHI-St. Luke’s Health Memorial and Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin on how the new technology works to prevent blood clots and strokes.

