2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team released

Big 12 logo
Big 12 logo(Big 12)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Two Baylor Bears made the list, Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard. A former Midway Panther who plays for TCU, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, was also added to the team.

The Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards were chosen by media representatives who cover the league. The Preseason Poll will be released tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT.

These are the individual awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-1, 210, So., Phoenix, Ariz.

Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Rose, Iowa State, LB, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio

Newcomer of the Year: Eric Gray, Oklahoma, RB, 5-10, 206, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.

The 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team:

Offense

Pos Name School Ht Wt Class Hometown

QB         Spencer Rattler 3                     Oklahoma                          6-1                  210               So.                     Phoenix, Ariz.

RB         Breece Hall 1                             Iowa State                          6-1                 220                Jr.                      Wichita, Kan.

RB         Bijon Robinson                             Texas                             6-0                 215                So.                     Tucson, Ariz.

FB          Jeremiah Hall 1                         Oklahoma                          6-2                 244                Sr.                      Charlotte, N.C.

WR        Xavier Hutchinson 1                 Iowa State                         6-3                 210                Sr.                      Jacksonville, Fla.

WR        Marvin Mims 2                          Oklahoma                          5-11                 176                So.                     Frisco, Texas

WR        Erik Ezukanma 1                      Texas Tech                         6-3                 220                Jr.                      Fort Worth, Texas

TE          Charlie Kolar ^1                         Iowa State                         6-6                 260                Sr.                      Norman, Okla.

OL          Trevor Downing                       Iowa State                         6-4                 310                Jr.                      Creston, Iowa

OL          Colin Newell 1                            Iowa State                         6-4                 310                Sr.                      Ames, Iowa

OL          Marquis Hayes 3                      Oklahoma                          6-5                 335                Sr.                      Maryland Heights, Mo.

OL          Wanya Morris                           Oklahoma                          6-5                 313                Jr.                      Grayson, Ga.

OL          Josh Sills 3                           Oklahoma State                    6-6                 330                Sr.                      Sarahsville, Ohio

OL          Dawson Deaton 2                    Texas Tech                        6-6                 310                Sr.                      Frisco, Texas

PK          Gabe Brkic 1                               Oklahoma                          6-2                 203                Jr.                      Chardon, Ohio

KR/PR   Phillip Brooks 1                      Kansas State                       5-7                 167                Jr.                      Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Defense

DL          Will McDonald 1                        Iowa State                         6-4                 245                Jr.                      Pewaukee, Wis.

DL          Isaiah Thomas 2                       Oklahoma                          6-5                 262                Sr.                      Tulsa, Okla.

DL          Perrion Winfrey 2                     Oklahoma                          6-3                 290               Sr.                      Maywood, Ill.

DL          Ochaun Mathis 2                           TCU                               6-5                 247                Jr.                      Manor, Texas

DL          Dante Stills 3                          West Virginia                       6-4                 280               Sr.                      Fairmont, W.Va.

LB          Terrel Bernard 2                           Baylor                             6-1                  222                Sr.                      La Porte, Texas

LB          Mike Rose 1                               Iowa State                         6-4                 250                Sr.                      Brecksville, Ohio

LB          Nik Bonitto 3                             Oklahoma                          6-3                 234                Jr.                      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DB         Jalen Pitre 1                                  Baylor                             6-0                 197                Sr.                      Stafford, Texas

DB         Greg Eisworth 1                         Iowa State                         6-0                 205                Sr.                      Grand Prairie, Texas

DB         Kolby Harvell-Peel 2           Oklahoma State                    6-0                 207                Sr.                      College Station, Texas

DB         Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 1           TCU                               5-9                  177                Jr.                      Waco, Texas

DB         D’Shawn Jamison 3                     Texas                             5-10                 190                Sr.                      Houston, Texas

P            Austin McNamara 1                Texas Tech                         6-4                 185                Jr.                      Gilbert, Ariz.

