Agents seize nearly $400,000 in cash during vehicle inspection

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seize nearly $400,000 dollars of cash during a routine inspection.

Agents at the I-35 checkpoint received a tip from DPS regarding a suspicious vehicle that was traveling southbound from mile marker 68.

At the checkpoint, agents used non-intrusive tools and found a hidden compartment under the rear seat of the SUV.

After a thorough search, agents found 48 small bundles that contained $389,620 in cash.

The driver was identified as a U.S. Citizen from Katy, Texas.

DPS Troopers took the driver and the vehicle into custody.

