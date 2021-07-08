Alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural raises concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Apparent alterations to a Downtown Lufkin mural have raised concerns with citizens.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Lufkin, city officials said they have received numerous phone calls from residents expressing concern about the state of the mural. The Lufkin-Conroe Communications mural was recently seen undergoing alterations by a construction crew. The precise nature of or reason for the alterations is currently unknown.

The building on which the mural is adorned was sold by the City of Lufkin to Lee Trans Services in March 2020 and as such, City of Lufkin officials said they were not aware that alterations to the mural would be made until it was brought to their attention on Wednesday.

Artist Lance Hunter painted the mural in 1998.

