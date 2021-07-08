Baylor picked eighth Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 conference released the 2021 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives. Baylor is slated to finish eighth, receiving 124 points.

OU earned 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five.

The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (35) 386

2. Iowa State (4) 351

3. Texas 273

4. Oklahoma State 266

5. TCU 255

6. West Virginia 185

7. Kansas State 163

8. Baylor 124

9. Texas Tech 103

10. Kansas 39

