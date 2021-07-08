East Texas Now Business Break
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with their newest flavor: Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream.

Blue Bell says Coconut Cream Pie is a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces, and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” Blue Bell general sales manager Carl Breed said in a press release. “What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

Coconut Cream Pie is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

President Ronald Reagan first designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite or with a new flavor.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell fans can also find returning favorite flavors Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month.

For a complete list of Blue Bell flavors, click here.

