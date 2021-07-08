East Texas Now Business Break
City of Lufkin issuing permits, rentals for Kurth Lake

Kurth Lake Lodge
Kurth Lake Lodge(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Kurth Lake, a 726-acre body of water six miles north of Lufkin has fishing permits and lodge rental now available through the City of Lufkin.

“Parks and outdoors are a big part of our business, so this just made sense,” according to Director Rudy Flores.

With Kurth Lake Lodge under the parks and recreation umbrella, Flores said he hopes to see renovations soon, “we would like to add some modern touches and freshen things up a bit to make it something Lufkin can be proud of.”

Kurth Lake is a part of the Toyota ShareLunker program with anglers from across the state who have reeled in 8-pound to 13-pound largemouth bass.

Kurth Lake Lodge can accommodate up to 100 people. Reservations can be made online at Lufkin Parks & Recreation (teamsideline.com). Day use is $300 with a $200 deposit.

Kurth Lake fishing permits can be picked up in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lufkin Parks & Recreation, 516 Montrose St. Annual permits are $120 per person and $50 for those 65 and older. Three-day permits are available for $15.

For more information about Kurth Lake fishing or the lodge, call Lufkin Parks & Recreation at 936-633-0250.

