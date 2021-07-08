East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

Renee Rangel was last seen in the 500 block of Crestview Drive
A CLEAR alert has been issued for Renee Rangel from San Antonio.
A CLEAR alert has been issued for Renee Rangel from San Antonio.(Texas DPS)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) -

A CLEAR alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old woman from San Antonio by the San Antonio police department.

According to a Texas DPS CLEAR Alert, her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Rangel was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the 500 block of Crestview Drive in San Antonio.

She was last seen in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.

Rangel is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings, black backpack with brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Teen Drivers
New technology helps reduce fatal wrecks for East Texas teens
Zia offers a big smile for the camera in front of a vibrant shrub of Tyler roses.
‘A serving heart’: Zia dreams of having forever family before finishing high school
Clothing Purge
Clothing Purge
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday