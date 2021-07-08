First Alert: More pockets of rain likely through Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen some cooling showers and thunderstorms dot our East Texas landscape today. Most of the shower and thundershower activity will fade away with the fading sun in the early evening hours.

An area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue spinning down in south Texas. This feature will keep a likely chance of rain for us in play through tomorrow as a few waves of energy rotate in our direction.

With more cloud cover expected on Friday, daytime highs will only reach the middle-to-upper 80′s. This is a setup in which if we get rain in the morning, then we will likely get a drier afternoon. However, if the morning is fairly dry, then the afternoon will trend wetter based on this weather pattern setup.

As we transition into the weekend, we will start to lose the influence of that low-pressure system since it will be pulling away from the state. This will lead to rain chances falling down to 30% on both Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, daytime highs will be warmer, as we look to top out in the lower 90′s.

A weak frontal boundary will then drop into northeast Texas by Sunday evening, triggering a few bouts of heavy rain just to our north. Even though this frontal boundary is unlikely to make it this far south, some of the heavier rainfall and storm complexes that form upstream are likely to dive south into our part of the state Sunday night and linger throughout the day on Monday. That is why rain chances will ramp up to 60%.

As we transition into the middle of next week, though, we revert to our typical, summertime weather in East Texas that we know all too well. This means we will see our rain odds drop to 20% each afternoon. With less rain, we will start to crank up the heat just a tad as daytime highs find their way back into the middle 90′s by next Wednesday and Thursday.

