East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck sends Nacogdoches teenager to hospital
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested

Latest News

A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low 90s
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery