Sen. Hughes files election bill for special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Within hours of the first-called special session of the 87th Legislature, Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler) filed Senate Bill 1 (SB1) that addressing Texas elections.

Senator Hughes issued the following statement on Thursday:

“In Texas elections, we want to make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. Senate Bill 1 does just that by making sure Texans can cast their votes with confidence that they’ll be counted and the results will be reported accurately.

The steps taken in SB1 are common sense integrity provisions for our election process, from voter registration to the counting of ballots.

I thank Governor Abbott for prioritizing the integrity of our elections in the Regular Session of the 87th Legislature and continuing his commitment in this Special Session.

Lt. Governor Patrick has wasted no time in referring SB1 to committee and allowing this process to move forward. As Chair of The Senate Committee on State Affairs, I have called for the committee to convene this Saturday to hold a public hearing on SB 1.

Texans do not back down from a fight or flee from responsibility. I look forward to a fair and honest discussion of our elections process.”

The public hearing for Senate Bill 1 will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

