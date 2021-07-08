East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELFBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - New rules are being implemented at the Shelby County Jail after trustee inmates were discovered smuggling contraband into the facility.

In a statement released Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed that seven inmates were stripped of their trustee status and placed back in their regular cells after an internal investigation revealed the illegal behavior. No details were provided as to the nature or volume or frequency of delivery of the contraband. Windham did state, however, that a criminal investigation is underway and that charges will likely be brought soon.

As a result of these inmates’ behavior, Windham announced changes regarding outside items being brought into the jail. Foremost is that trustees will no longer be allowed to receive items from outside the jail. This includes medications for all inmates. Windham said all medication must now be in a sealed container from a pharmacy and that only prescription medications will be accepted. Any individuals intending to drop off medication must present a valid ID and sign a release form.

Additionally, Windham said that money will no longer be allowed to be given directly to inmates. All money will remain on the inmate’s account unless otherwise approved by Windham himself.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
Survey finds Abbott, McConaughey neck and neck in Texas
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck sends Nacogdoches teenager to hospital

Latest News

City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural raises concerns
Tropical Weather Outlook
Area of low pressure continues to bring rain to Texas Gulf Coast
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Austin State Capitol building (Source: KCBD File Photo)
Texas lawmakers reconvene for special legislative session