TxDOT to present speed limit change recommendations for US 259 in Nacogdoches County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT said they will be presenting recommendations for a speed limit reduction on US 259 in the Central Heights area in Nacogdoches County to a state commission.

TxDOT said after completing a traffic study on US 259, they will be recommending to the Texas Transportation Commission a reduction in the speed limit to 50 mph from US 59 to the North end of the Central Heights community. It will then go to 60 mph for a half-mile and then up to 70 mph for the rest of US 259 in the Lufkin District.

If these recommendations are approved in Austin, they could be placed on the September agenda for consideration and possible approval by the Texas Transportation Commission. If approved by commissioners, signage could be in place in early October. Enforcement will begin as soon as signs are placed.

TxDOT also said a recommendation for extending the school zone both north and south for approximately 500-feet or so will also be presented. They also said there will be installation of LED “Trucks Entering Highway” signage on the north and south ends of the two truck stops in the Central Heights area in order to warn motorists of large trucks entering the highway. Crews should be setting this new signage in August if there are no delays in receiving the materials.

TxDOT said they are hoping to have this done by the time school begins in the fall, but that is dependent on the weather and if they receive the needed materials. Enforcement of school zone speed limits when beacons are flashing is enforceable once signs are set.

