WebXtra: Lack of seatbelt use leads to increased fatalities in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports recent statistics show fatalities from people not wearing a seatbelt have risen in the Lufkin district, as well as statewide.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with TxDOT public information officer, Rhonda Oaks, who shares the alarming statistics for the Lufkin District.

Seatbelt laws were enacted in Texas back in 1985, but it remains a traffic safety law violated frequently.

With summer driving in full swing, TxDOT is urging drivers to buckle up. This has been the request for 36 years.

