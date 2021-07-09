Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man is federally charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor after admitting he drove to Lubbock with the intention to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Andrew Jaquez, 35, is currently in jail on a hold for U.S. Marshals.

A federal complaint filed Thursday shows on July 2, a search warrant was executed at an adult female’s residence in Lubbock after a CyberTip indicted that she was possibly sex trafficking a child. The woman told investigators she was contacted by a number of people through a messenger app called Skout. One of the individuals she communicated with was Jaquez.

According to the complaint, he told the woman he lived by himself and worked at a car lot cleaning vehicles. She claimed Jaquez was her boyfriend for a year or two, though they had never met in person. She told the FBI they exchanged sexually explicit images and videos of each other. She said they broke up because Jaquez kept wanting to talk about doing sexually graphic things with children, according to the complaint.

The woman claimed to remember telling Jaquez about her 11-year-old niece and shared a picture of the child with him. Jaquez reportedly asked the woman if she would allow him to be with her niece, touch her and have sex with her. The woman told investigators she would just go along with it, “although she didn’t really mean it.”

She told the FBI she occasionally was kicked off of Skout for a few days when she had sexually explicit conversations about kids with other individuals. The complaint states the same day the FBI served the search warrant, they took the woman’s phone and started communicating with Jaquez.

About three hours into the conversation, “Jaquez took the conversation in a sexual direction...” after the FBI agent told him “my 11-year-old niece is staying with me.” Jaquez then continued to reply with what he wanted to do with the child, according to the complaint.

The FBI agent then asked if Jaquez had ever been with someone as young. Jaquez said once he was staying with his friend and the friend’s sister was 13. He described the sexual acts he performed with the 13-year-old. The FBI agent then gave Jaquez another number, saying it belonged to the 11-year-old.

According to the complaint, Jaquez began exchanging text messages with a detective on that number. He reportedly sent a photo of his genitals and asked if he could perform sex acts on her and if she would do it in return. That’s when Jaquez made plans to drive to Lubbock from Odessa to have sex with the 11-year-old.

On July 7, he was arrested at the agreed upon meeting location where he thought he would be meeting the adult woman and the 11-year-old.

He admitted he sent the messages and he traveled to meet the adult woman and the child. He also admitted to law enforcement he sometimes fantasized about minors and described a time where he was communicating online and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with a 15-year-old girl.

