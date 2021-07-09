First Alert: A few pockets of rain will linger into the evening hours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few more waves of rain showers will rotate north into the Piney Woods late this afternoon, early this evening, as that pesky, slow-moving low pressure system in south Texas sends more moisture our way. Any additional rainfall we do pick up will not be too heavy in nature.

As we transition into the weekend, we will start to lose the influence of that low-pressure system since it will be pulling away from the state. This will lead to rain chances falling down to 30% on Saturday afternoon under partly sunny skies. With less rain and more sun, look for daytime highs to climb into the lower 90′s.

On Sunday, our attention will then shift to the north as an unusually strong storm system for this time of year will send down another summer cold front. Even though this front is unlikely to make it this far south into Deep East Texas, it will send an outflow boundary and some showers and thunderstorms in our direction as we close out the weekend and begin a new week on Monday.

Sunday’s rain and storm chance will be 40% in the afternoon hours before going up to 60% on Sunday night, early Monday morning. Depending upon how much rain coverage we receive and the amount of cloud cover we get, Monday’s highs will generally be in the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.

Once this frontal boundary washes out and southerly breezes return, we will revert to our typical, summertime weather in East Texas that we know all too well for much of next week. This means we will see our rain odds drop to 20% each afternoon. With less rain, we will start to crank up the heat just a tad as daytime highs find their way back into the middle 90′s.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with most of that occurring late this weekend, early next week.

