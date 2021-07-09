East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Already seeing some activity on radar this morning. Showers are making their way north through Deep East Texas associated with an area of low pressure in South Texas. We’ll have a 40% chance for showers and thundershowers today and mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining. Highs today a little cooler, in the upper 80s, maybe low 90s for those that see more sun. Tomorrow is still looking great! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s across East Texas. There remains a low rain chance, but I think most of us stay dry.

Enjoy Saturday because Sunday is a different story. A Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather is in place for much of East Texas on Sunday. We’ve got a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast and highs in the upper 80s for Sunday. Rain lasts through the overnight into Monday, a 40% chance for non-severe showers on Monday with skies clearing in the afternoon. After that, things look to be returning to normal at least in the short term. Highs in the low to mid 90s with afternoon summer showers Tuesday- Thursday of next week. As of the 4AM Update on TS Elsa, the storm is moving NE at 31mph and was 5mi east of Atlantic City. Wind gusts up to 65mph. Elsa should be extratropical and no longer a tropical storm by early tomorrow morning.

