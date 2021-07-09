Hawaiian flatbread pizza by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re a fan of pizza, including pizza on the grill, you’ll love this idea, because it can be made either in the oven or on the grill.

Hawaiian flatbread pizza

Ingredients

28 ounce can pineapple rings in juice, drained

olive oil

Flatbreads or a prebaked pizza crust, like Boboli

1/2 to 1 cup marinara

6 ounces prosciutto

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups Gouda (sliced or grated)

2 cups baby spinach or arugula

Method:

Heat a grill or a grill pan over high heat. Pat the pineapple slices dry and then brush with olive oil on each side. Grill for a few minutes until nicely charred. Just takes two or three minutes, typically.

Heat oven to 500 derees. Place flatbreads or crust on a baking sheet. Spread with marinara.

Top with the prosciutto, the onion slices, Gouda and pineapple.

Bake the pizza until cheese melts and sauce is bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes.

Top with arugula or spinach leaves before serving, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.