Health official: Delta variant of COVID-19 most likely in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The CDC says the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. And while the variant has yet to be detected in East Texas, health officials are confident it’s already here.

“We do know that in the United States, the Delta variant is responsible for over half the cases. CDC announced that yesterday.”

And because of that, Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said he and other health leaders are almost certain that the Delta variant is in East Texas.

“We assume that it’s already here because of that very fact that the CDC announced. We don’t have bonified evidence based on sampling. That takes a while, several weeks, but we can rest assured that is most likely here in East Texas.”

Regular tests for the virus don’t show which variant is involved. That requires genomic sequencing, a separate, costly process that not all labs are capable of. And with the Delta variant now considered to be the nation’s dominant strain, the Texas Department of State Health Service reports hospitalizations related to the virus are slowly creeping up, along with the number of new cases.

“We’ve seen a few more cases of COVID-19, not as many as other parts of the state or nation,” Dr. McGaha said. “We’re monitoring that very closley.”

McGaha said the good news is that available vaccines have been proven capable of fighting off the variant.

“To combat these variants, like the Delta variant, just get your vaccination. We have been making strides in vaccinations in East Texas, but still in some rural areas we lag behind other areas of the state like Arkansas and northwest Louisiana.”

