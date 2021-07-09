East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Health official: Delta variant of COVID-19 most likely in East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The CDC says the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. And while the variant has yet to be detected in East Texas, health officials are confident it’s already here.

“We do know that in the United States, the Delta variant is responsible for over half the cases. CDC announced that yesterday.”

And because of that, Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said he and other health leaders are almost certain that the Delta variant is in East Texas.

“We assume that it’s already here because of that very fact that the CDC announced. We don’t have bonified evidence based on sampling. That takes a while, several weeks, but we can rest assured that is most likely here in East Texas.”

Regular tests for the virus don’t show which variant is involved. That requires genomic sequencing, a separate, costly process that not all labs are capable of. And with the Delta variant now considered to be the nation’s dominant strain, the Texas Department of State Health Service reports hospitalizations related to the virus are slowly creeping up, along with the number of new cases.

“We’ve seen a few more cases of COVID-19, not as many as other parts of the state or nation,” Dr. McGaha said. “We’re monitoring that very closley.”

McGaha said the good news is that available vaccines have been proven capable of fighting off the variant.

“To combat these variants, like the Delta variant, just get your vaccination. We have been making strides in vaccinations in East Texas, but still in some rural areas we lag behind other areas of the state like Arkansas and northwest Louisiana.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
Sign that sits in front of property on N Mound Street
Nacogdoches business seeks change from residential property to medical zone

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said the Centers for...
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
Republicans are less likely to get vaccinated. Talk from GOP leaders could be part of the reason.
White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push
RSV cases rise in East Texas
East Texas doctors report rise in RSV cases