East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
TxDOT to present speed limit change recommendations for US 259 in Nacogdoches County
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting

Latest News

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president
Retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is fighting stage IV colon cancer, as well as the VA as he...
Lawmakers advocate for veterans exposed to burn pits
Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera