East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Local shelter offers pets at reduced rate

Sign of Angelina County Humane Society
Sign of Angelina County Humane Society(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The Winnie Berry Humane Society is offering pets at a reduced rate this week.

The adoption center partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to conduct their ‘Empty the Shelters’ project. The project aims to find every animal a loving home and offers pets at a lower cost. The humane society recognizes the financial hassle that purchasing a pet can bring, so the project offers the animals at a reduced fee of twenty-five dollars.

“Empty the shelter! We would love to empty the shelter and find every one of these wonderful dogs and cats a loving home,” executive director Kristy Bice said.

The program runs will run at the Winnie Berry Humane Society through Sunday. The shelter will be opened extended hours to ensure that everyone gets to meet their new furry friend.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck sends Nacogdoches teenager to hospital

Latest News

A picture of the mural on the corner of Frank and First street with its' missing pieces.
Pieces missing from Lufkin mural raises concerns from residents
WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy
Therapists see increase in telehealth sessions, even when in-person option is available
WebXtra: Lack of seatbelt use leads to increased fatalities in Lufkin
Number of no-seatbelt fatalities take steep rise in Lufkin TxDOT district
WebXtra: Hurricane preparations
East Texas officials say now is time to make hurricane preparations