East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Oldham County officials find human remains believed to be missing Amarillo man

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office has found human remains believed to be those of an Amarillo man who has been missing for over three years.

According to officials, on Wednesday, July 7, the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a local rancher that he had discovered weathered clothing and items in a remote area on his ranch.

Oldham County officials, investigators with the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit and DPS officials investigated the area and discovered the clothing and identifiers that are believed to have belonged to Bobby Lee Johns.

Johns has been missing from Amarillo since June 2018.

On Thursday, July 8, the investigators continued the search and later found human skeletal remains.

The evidence collected from the scene will be sent to the University of North Texas for examination and identification purposes.

Officials say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Houston PD on scene as of 8:10 p.m.
2 killed, 1 injured in Houston Aquarium restaurant shooting
Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a teenager during what they say was a...
17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced

Latest News

WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
WebXtra: Game wardens patrol East Texas lakes enforcing boater safety
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution
WebXtra: Law enforcement association leader gives message in East Texas: Enforce constitution