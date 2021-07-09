East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pieces missing from Lufkin mural raises concerns from residents

A picture of the mural on the corner of Frank and First street with its' missing pieces.
A picture of the mural on the corner of Frank and First street with its' missing pieces.(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The historical mural located on the corner of Frank and First street will soon be removed.

The city of Lufkin received multiple calls expressing concerns from residents about the missing pieces in the mural. The downtown mural was built downtown in 1998. The city no longer owns the building as it was sold to Lee Transervices in March 2020.

“Renovation revealed windows had been bricked over. It is important for the wellbeing of our employees to have as much natural light as possible, so the decision was made to reopen some of the existing windows and add new ones. Unfortunately, this is resulting in the removal of the mural”, a statement from Lee Transervices said.

City officials were not aware that the mural would be altered.

“So unfortunately, this was a lesson learned for the city uh going forward there are other murals that we have downtown, and we will ensure that every step is taken to protect them,” said public information officer Jessica Pebsworth.

The city plans to include clauses in paperwork to protect murals before selling other buildings in the future.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police
Nacogdoches man killed by car while walking on South Street
City of Lufkin officials say they have received multiple calls of concern regarding alterations...
Building owner releases statement about alterations to Downtown Lufkin mural
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
(Source: WALB)
1-vehicle wreck sends Nacogdoches teenager to hospital

Latest News

Sign of Angelina County Humane Society
Local shelter offers pets at reduced rate
WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy
Therapists see increase in telehealth sessions, even when in-person option is available
WebXtra: Lack of seatbelt use leads to increased fatalities in Lufkin
Number of no-seatbelt fatalities take steep rise in Lufkin TxDOT district
WebXtra: Hurricane preparations
East Texas officials say now is time to make hurricane preparations