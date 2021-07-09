East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sen. Hughes files social media legislation for special session

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed legislation for the second time this year which would prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans’ viewpoints.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) filed SB 5 on Friday. It is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Monday.

The bill has been a priority for Gov. Abbott since March, when he appeared in Tyler with Hughes to tout it. Hughes claims it will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.

The bill died in the Texas House after Democrats walked out of the session before it went to a final vote in regular session.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Garrett Lewing, Joseph Zuckero, and Saul Gonzalez. (Source: Crockett Police...
Crockett police drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of multiple drug types, 3 handguns
Theresa Balboa had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse in...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Boy’s wisecrack earns him game warden badge in Polk County
Bobby Dockens (Source: Trinity Police)
Trinity County treasurer arrested for not paying traffic ticket
Sign that sits in front of property on N Mound Street
Nacogdoches business seeks change from residential property to medical zone

Latest News

Senate Bill 1 according to East Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes deals with what he says are common...
Texas lawmakers discuss Senate Bill 1 in special session on Saturday
Gov. Greg Abbott held a border security briefing for a group of Texas sheriffs who hold office...
Gov. Abbott gives border county sheriffs security briefing
Sen. Hughes files bill eliminating critical race theory from public schools
Sen. Hughes files bill banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students
The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall has...
‘We Build The Wall’ co-founder indicted on another charge