Sen. Hughes files social media legislation for special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed legislation for the second time this year which would prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans’ viewpoints.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) filed SB 5 on Friday. It is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Monday.

The bill has been a priority for Gov. Abbott since March, when he appeared in Tyler with Hughes to tout it. Hughes claims it will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.

The bill died in the Texas House after Democrats walked out of the session before it went to a final vote in regular session.

